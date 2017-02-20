Warehouse in Saitama still ablaze after 5 days

SAITAMA —

A massive warehouse fire that broke out in the town of Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture, on Feb 16, raged on for a fifth day Monday.

Plumes of smoke were first seen rising from the Askul distribution center last Thursday at 9 a.m. About 400 employees were on the premises at the time but none were hurt.

So far, 45,000 square meters of warehouse space have been destroyed by the fire, Fuji TV reported. On Sunday morning, two big blasts were heard coming from the office supply vendor’s warehouse, which firefighters believe were spray cans exploding.

Residents of neighboring houses were asked to evacuate their homes as a precaution. Over the weekend, Askul officials were also seen visiting houses and apologizing in areas where residents were asked to evacuate.

On Monday morning, firefighters were still battling to extinguish the blaze and said the entire structure was in danger of collapsing.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Japan Today