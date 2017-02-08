Wealthy Japanese elderly will have to pay more for nursing care

TOKYO —

Elderly people with relatively high income will have to pay more to receive nursing care under draft law amendments approved Tuesday by the cabinet aimed at sustaining the national nursing care insurance system in the rapidly graying nation.

The change would affect about 120,000 people, or 3% of the total beneficiaries, beginning in August 2018, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

Beneficiaries of nursing care currently pay 10% or 20% of fees, depending on their income, for care at home or facilities.

Some of the elderly people currently paying 20% would have to pay 30% under the proposed amendments.

The level of minimum income of people who would have to pay 30% will be stated in an ordinance. The government estimates the minimum annual income is likely to be 3.4 million yen for a single person and 4.63 million yen for a couple.

The government hopes the amendments will pass parliament during the current Diet session through June.

People aged 65 or older are able to receive the care service under the national nursing care insurance system launched in 2000 depending on their health condition.

The system is financed by tax money and insurance premiums paid by people aged 40 or older and operated by local governments.

The welfare ministry said in February last year the monthly premium is likely to average 5,352 yen per person during fiscal 2016. The amount was 2,075 yen when the system started in 2000.

