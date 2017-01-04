Woman dies after being pinned between car and concrete block

AOMORI —

A 60-year-old woman in Aomori City died after her car pinned her against a concrete wall block on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Fuji TV reported that Chizuko Igarashi was discovered pinned between her car and the concrete block in Akasaka, Aomori City. Igarashi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because the accident site has a gentle slope, police speculate that Igarashi exited her vehicle after putting it in neutral gear and that this may have allowed the car to roll backwards, pinning the woman against the block.

