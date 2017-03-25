Woman in wheelchair killed after falling onto tracks in front of train

MIE —

A 35-year-old woman in a wheelchair was killed when she fell off a platform onto the tracks and was hit by a train in Tsu, Mie prefecture, on Friday night.

The incident occurred at Hisai Station on the Kintetsu Nagoya line at around 9:45 p.m. Fuji TV reported that the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

According to police, just before the incident, a station employee offered to help her on the platform but she told him it wasn’t necessary because she was traveling with others.

Shortly after, witnesses saw the woman’s wheelchair suddenly go over the edge and fall onto the tracks.

Police said they have not yet determined whether the incident was an accident or suicide.

Japan Today