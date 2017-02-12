Woman jumps to her death at subway station in Tokyo

National

TOKYO —

A woman in in her 70s jumped to her death at Omotesando Station on the Hanzomon subway line, police.

According to police, the incident occurred just before noon on Saturday. Fuji TV reported that station surveillance camera footage showed the woman jump onto the tracks in front of a train.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Omotesando Station, which has three subway lines passing through it, does not have any gates on the platforms.

