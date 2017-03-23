Woman killed by avalanche while snowboarding in Gunma

National ( 0 )

GUNMA —

A 31-year-old woman was killed when she was engulfed by an avalanche while she was snowboarding in Gunma Prefecture on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. on Mt Maehotaka near Katashina village. Fuji TV reported that the victim, Shibuki Koike, and three others, including a guide, were snowboarding outside the designated area when they were hit by the avalanche.

Although the ski resort’s patrol team managed to rescue Koike and the local fire department provided emergency transport to the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one else in the group was injured. Police said the group had been snowboarding from about 11 a.m. and went off the designated course at around 1 p.m. 

