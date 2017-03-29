World's 1st transplant performed using retinal cells from another's iPS cells

KOBE —

A Japanese team on Tuesday performed a pioneering transplant surgery utilizing so-called induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, to treat an older man suffering from wet-type age-related macular degeneration, a retinal degenerative disease that often leads to blindness.

In a procedure at Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital that took about an hour, the team transplanted retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells taken from one person, and into a patient in his 60s.

The surgery was performed after a health ministry panel in February approved the procedure, which could shorten the preparation time and reduce the cost of transplants involving iPS cells.

During the surgery, a team including researchers from the Japanese government-backed Riken institute injected retinal cells—grown from iPS cells—into the right eye of the patient and attached them to the retina.

Masayo Takahashi, a researcher at Riken who heads the team, told a press conference in Kobe that it will take a few years to judge whether the operation was successful.

The patient will be watched to see that the transplanted cells do not grow into tumors, and if the operation prevents the patient from losing his eyesight.

The procedure utilized iPS cells that have shown a lower risk of rejection by the immune system. The cells came from Kyoto University, where Shinya Yamanaka, a 2012 Nobel Prize winner in medicine for discovering iPS cells, heads efforts to turn into reality the promise of using such cells to treat potentially many illnesses and injuries.

In 2014, Takahashi and others succeeded for the first time in the world in transplanting into a woman retinal cells grown from iPS cells from herself.

That patient has not developed any abnormality over the past two years. But preparations for that operation took 11 months and the transplant cost around 100 million yen ($904,000).

Tuesday’s procedure was performed only two months after the team solicited a patient for the clinical trial. The team plans to carry out similar transplants on four more patients.

