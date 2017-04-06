Y42.51 mil in cash found in garbage at Gunma dumpsite

GUNMA —

Workers at a waste disposal company in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, discovered roughly 42.51 million yen in cash mixed in with the trash, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the money was found at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Fuji TV reported that two employees of the industrial waste disposal company were sorting out garbage when they came upon the large chunk of cash. The employee immediately informed his boss, who then reported the incident to police.

Police said the money was in trash brought by truck to the dumpsite and that it somehow might have been mistakenly thrown out.

The money will remain in the Lost and Found Department for three months until the rightful owner claims the missing property. However, if no one claims the money, the cash will go to the waste collection company.

Japan Today

4 Comments

  • 0

    TheGodfather

    it somehow might have been mistakenly thrown out

    Yes, that's a good guess...

  • 0

    FizzBit

    Dirty money?

  • 0

    zichi

    It's mine I claim first dibs

  • 0

    Illogical

    Again, amazing Japanese honesty which could of otherwise netted the two workers some handy pocket money.

