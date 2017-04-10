YKK starts serving halal meals at cafeteria in Japan

National ( 3 )

TOKYO —

Japanese fastener maker YKK Corp has started providing halal meals at the cafeteria of a factory in central Japan, as an increasing number of Muslims are going to the factory for training.

The company said it has set up a kitchen exclusively dedicated to halal food, which Muslims are permitted to consume under Islamic Law, at one of its plants in the city of Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

The meals are served on plates used only for halal food to avoid indirect contact with non-halal food such as pork.

The service is available for lunch at the plant’s cafeteria, which was certified by the Japan Islamic Trust. So far, 10 people are using the service.

The YKK group has expanded its business in 71 countries and regions and many foreigners visit the plant for training.

Halal means lawful in Arabic in accordance with Islamic Law, which forbids consuming the flesh of swine and alcoholic drinks.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 1

    Yubaru

    The more the merrier! Great for them! Many major hotels down here in Okinawa are getting or have received certification for serving Halal food. We even have a supermarket that has Halal certified food as well!

    Japan CAN make changes if it wants to!

  • 0

    kurisupisu

    Japanese (companies) will make changes only as it benefits them - if YKK were not able to make profits in foreign countries such as Indonesia or Malaysia then there wouldn't be any need for them to provide Halal food.

  • 0

    pacint

    Good on them.

    People should be open to try various cuisine.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

High School Summer Program 2017

High School Summer Program 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in National

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search