Bukkomi Meshi is rice plus instant ramen broth

TOKYO —

There are many ways of taking the simple pleasure of enjoying instant ramen to the next level. One of the most popular and common ways of getting the most out of cup noodles in Japan is to finish up the noodles, leaving some soup behind, and dunking a serving of steamed rice into the remaining soup for a more filling meal.

After so many years of upsizing our cup noodles with an extra helping of rice, Nissin has finally turned this self-improvised carb-loaded delicacy into an actual product. Put in simple terms, this is Nissin’s Cup Noodles, but instead of broth, toppings and noodles, the package contains broth, toppings, and rice.

The new rice-in-soup product, called Bukkomi Meshi, will be available in two variations.

The standard Cup Noodle Bukkomi Meshi is to be launched on March 27. The standard flavor allows you to savour the familiar flavours of fried noodles, prawns, scrambled eggs, seasoned minced pork of Nissin’s signature Cup Noodle together with rice, simply by adding hot water to the cup.

Chicken Ramen Bukkomi Meshi is set to hit shelves on April 17. Created with the brand’s original chicken soup base seasoned with soy sauce, the Chicken Ramen version’s fragrance of fried noodles, beaten egg, steamed chicken, spring onions and rice.

Source: Narinari via Otakomu

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Fried chicken teams up with instant ramen in this cup of noodles fit for a king

—Nissin’s Cup Noodle gets glamorous birthday makeover!

—Boston clam chowder-flavored instant ramen docks in Japan