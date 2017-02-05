Celebrate 30th anniversary of 'Final Fantasy' with epic Cup Noodle worthy of a final boss

TOKYO —

Who would have guessed that the last-ditch effort of a video game creator would spawn into the iconic series that fans all over the world know and love today? With the unforgettable cast of characters and stories along with the common themes and motifs that weave themselves through every iteration of the game, there is always something to adore in one of the most popular video game series ever. This year, 2017, marks the 30th anniversary of “Final Fantasy,” so it’s time to roll out some cool collectible and edible memorabilia for this wonderful series.

The first item up for purchase…Cup Noodle Final Fantasy Boss Collection.

It looks like video game developer Square Enix is looking to continue their successful team-up with the Nissin instant noodle company, following up on their collaborations for the recently released “Final Fantasy XV.” It seems this delicious partnership continues with fans slurping their way to defeat the antagonist from each version (photo below right).

These collector’s edition Cup Noodles are available for presale. Buying a complete set containing all 15 instant noodle packages will cost 6,085 yen, but that price might be irrelevant considering what’s in store for a lucky few. From those who pre-order this item, 30 lucky folks will be chosen to receive the ultimate prize of a 60-centimeter Ultimata Weapon Fork (photo at left).

There are sure to be even more surprises and opportunities to spend all our money this year for the 30th anniversary celebration (hopefully we’ll see the releases of the “Final Fantasy VII” remake and “Final Fantasy XII” hi-def remaster. It’s certainly promising that the first item is food we can prepare in three minutes so we can focus our attention on binge-playing all the “Final Fantasy” games.

