Cozy Corner's 'osechi'-style cake set

TOKYO —

Last year, popular Japanese confectionery chain Ginza Cozy Corner released their “osechi” cake set to ring in the year of the monkey. The cake sets are modeled after “osechi ryori,” which is served in stacked bento-like boxes and contains various foods each with special meanings, such as black beans for hard work and good health, and shrimp for longevity.

Now 2017 – the year of the rooster – is just around the corner, and Cozy Corner is back with their cute boxed cake sets and more to help us celebrate in sweet style. Sales of these treats run from now until Wednesday (unless otherwise noted) so you’ll want to hurry and pick yours up before time runs out!

Sweets “osechi”

9 cake set – 2,200 yen

12 cake set – 2,800 yen

These “osechi” sets include a variety of little cakes, decorated to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. You will find tiny tarts decorated with a cute rooster head, traditional New Year’s “kagami-mochi” (pounded rice cakes topped with a mikan), a roll cake topped with a New Year’s greeting, and more.

Year of the rooster cake (500 yen): Chestnut creme filling, including pieces of diced chestnut, sandwiched between two sponge cakes and topped with chestnut cream and whipped cream.

Daruma cake (500 yen): Strawberry whipped cream filling sandwiched between sponge cake, topped with whipped cream and raspberry jelly, decorated to look like a lucky daruma doll.

New Year’s greeting cheese souffle (530 yen): A cheese souffle with a fluffy, meringue-y texture, steam-baked to retain its softness, and stamped with the New Year’s greeting “geishun” (迎春).

Gateau chestnut cake (1,600 yen): A subtly-flavored chestnut pound cake, infused with rum and topped with chestnut cream, whipped cream, and candied chestnuts.

Rich matcha cheesecake (1,600 yen): A sponge cake made with matcha from Uji City, Kyoto. Topped with a yuzu citrus custard, matcha cheese mousse, and dusted with matcha powder.

Jumbo cream puff with fortune, vanilla or chocolate (115 yen): Light and fluffy puff pastry, filled with either vanilla bean cream or milk chocolate cream. If your fortune reads “daikichi” (大吉 “excellent luck”) you can receive one free cream puff, or if you get “cho daikichi” (超大吉 “extremely excellent luck”) you will get 10 free cream puffs! Sale of the vanilla puff runs until Jan 8, and sale of the chocolate puff runs from Jan 5 to Jan 8.

With around 400 stores around Japan, if you’re hoping to pick up something for yourself, you won’t have to look far. And you may want to keep an eye out for Ginza Cozy Corner’s limited edition Disney sumi-e New Year’s sweets too.

Source: PR Times

