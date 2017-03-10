Doraemon Reebok shoes

TOKYO —

To the casual observer, Doraemon must appear to be the patron saint of Japan; his image can be found everywhere. Doraemon’s face or colour scheme crops up on goods ranging from McDonald’s toys to PC cushions to face masks.

For those unfamiliar with his works, Doraemon is a robot cat sent back from the future to help schoolboy Nobita navigate the trials and travails of everyday life by producing a series of amazing devices.

While we may have to wait a little longer for a genuine “anywhere door” or “memory bread,” we can now walk, run, and exercise in style with these new Doraemon Reebok trainers, which certainly catch the eye.

Coinciding with the Japanese release of the latest Doraemon movie, “Doraemon’s Great Adventure to the South Pole” on the March 4, these funky trainers are a collaboration between Reebok Instapump Fury and design company atmos and also go on sale on the same day.

But, fashionistas may ask, what could possibly go with garishly light-blue shoes?

The answer may be yet more Doraemon-themed blueness. Perhaps in the form of this Kway jacket. It does however look a little bit thin for Antarctic adventuring, so that’s probably best left to those with amenable robotic felines.

The shoes proclaim the wearer’s love of Dorayaki, Doraemon’s favourite snack. Whether this will result in being handed the delicious snacks is unclear. The pump resembles Doraemon’s signature bell. Even the inner soles feature Doraemon.

The shoes are available from the Reebok Harajuku store or the atmos website and retail at 21,600 yen, including tax. While at time of writing, the atmos website only had sizes up to 24.5, there is the option to request sizes up to 30 centimeters.

The Kway jacket is also available from the atmos website for 13,824 yen. Perfect for that well-known Doraemon and Crossfit-fan niche.

