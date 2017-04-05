Eisai launches smell identification test UPSIT Series in Japan

NEW JERSEY —

Sensonics International says that Eisai Co Ltd has launched the smell identification test “UPSIT Series” for sale to health insurance pharmacies and local governments in Japan. The UPSIT Series was developed in conjunction with Sensonics International, the largest distributor and manufacturer of smell and taste tests in the world. Eisai has obtained exclusive rights to market the test in Japan, and has modified it for the Japanese market.

The UPSIT Series’ 4-Item Pocket Smell Test is a multiple-choice test comprised of four microencapsulated odorant strips attached to a thick sheet of paper. The scents are released by lightly scratching the strips with a cotton swab or other tool, after which the person taking the test must attempt to select the correct name of the scent from four options that are provided. In this way, smell identification ability can be determined in approximately three minutes.

The sense of smell is one of the most important senses for detecting hazards in daily life, such as rotten food, poor hygiene, gas leakage, and fires. Olfactory function, which includes the ability to identify smells (identification) and to detect a faint smell (detection), is influenced by age, physical condition, memory, and psychological state. Without objective testing, many persons are unaware their true ability to smell, as well as changes that occur in their ability to smell over time. The UPSIT Series, which objectively measures smell identification ability, makes it possible to detect and track changes in smell dysfunction which can be related to physical condition and psychological state. It is important to note that the UPSIT Series is not an alternative for proper medical examinations and diagnosis by qualified medical professionals.

Scents are made up of multiple chemical substances. The roof of the nasal cavity contains 5-10 million olfactory receptor cells, each of which reacts to certain chemical substances. These cells work in concert to transmit smell information to the brain. The transmitted information is then integrated with information stored in the brain, including learned information, making it possible to identify a specific scent.

The Pocket Smell Test contains a set of four scents for the person being tested to identify, including cool scents (minty, etc.), sweet scents (strawberry, etc.) and unpleasant scents (agents that odorize gas, etc.). There are two versions of the 4-Item Pocket Smell Test available, both of which make use of four different scents.