Enjoy chocolate indulgence… with chocolate incense

Who doesn’t love the scent of chocolate, right? Well you can now indulge in that sweet smell to your heart’s content with this unique product from Japanese incense maker Koukando. The Osaka-based company that has been creating incense-related products for over 130 years will be offering their new “The Memories of Scent: Chocolate (jumble pack)” incense starting February 1, just in time for Valentine’s Day, when everything turns chocolate-themed in Japan.

This is actually the third in their line of “Express your thoughts with scents of precious memories” incense products, of which previous items included coffee and mikan (mandarin orange). According to Koukando the concept behind this product series is the sharing of fond everyday memories, as the incense in this line is designed as offerings for ancestors as opposed to personal recreational use. They took in customers’ opinions on over 50 different scents before deciding on chocolate as a smell that people associate with pleasant memories and something that you would give to loved ones. Specifically, the product’s scent is supposed to be that of sweet milk chocolate.

The packaging definitely makes it look like a box of chocolates instead of incense.

The incense will be available at a price of 850 yen per box at mass retailers, Buddhism and incense-related shops, and online as well. We have to admit, the smell of chocolate does seem to be soothing (or is that just for this writer?) and if you want to immerse yourself in that sweet scent, this incense might be the healthiest way to do so. At least with this product, you know you definitely won’t have to worry about sugar or calories, and who knows, it could be surprisingly effective aromatherapy for your sweet tooth.

