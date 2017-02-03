Hitachi Maxell's LED lantern powered by water, salt

New Products ( 1 )

Source: Hitachi Maxell

TOKYO —

Hitachi Maxell Ltd has released an LED-based lantern that generates electricity by using water and salt.

The lantern, “Mizusion,” emits light because magnesium alloy, oxygen in the air and salt water function as a negative electrode, positive electrode and electrolyte, respectively, and generate electricity.

The lantern can be stored for about 10 years. It is expected to be used as an emergency lamp at the time of disaster, power failure, etc as well as for leisure and outdoor activities.

The lantern has an illuminance of about 2,000lx. It can be continuously used for about 80 hours. And it can be repeatedly used by replacing magnesium alloy called “Power Bar.”

The retail prices of the main unit of the LED lantern, “MS-T210WH,” and the Power Bar, “MS-MPB,” are ¥2,980 (excluding tax) and ¥980 (excluding tax), respectively.

1 Comment

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Hitachi Maxell Ltd has released an LED-based lantern that generates electricity by using water and salt.

    Wow, that's misleading.

    Hitachi's consumer battery division has - in effect - developed a longer life battery.

    Bravo! By all means keep innovating, and please don't take us consumers for fools.

