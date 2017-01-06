Lawson’s rooster-shaped teriyaki chicken bun

New Products ( 0 )

TOKYO —

You might be getting sick of “osechi-ryori” and other new year’s eats. But if you’re still in the festive “oshogatsu” spirit, convenience store chain Lawson has released a rooster-shaped, Teriyaki Chicken Flavored Kara-age Kun Meat Bun (194 yen) to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.

The newly released buns are shaped just like Kara-age kun, the rooster character for Lawson’s best selling fried chicken cup, with a yellow beak, red comb, and even a wattle. Inside the soft, adorable-looking bun are small pieces of fried chicken marinated in sweet, savory teriyaki sauce.

Kara-age Kun Meat Buns are sold in Lawson stores across Japan for a limited time and in limited amounts. As the Chinese zodiac says, roosters are associated with fidelity and punctuality, as well as exorcising the evil. Rush to the nearest Lawson store to grab of piece of good luck.

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in New Products

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search