New Champagne Pocky available in Japan

TOKYO —

Glico, the Japanese confectionery company who brought us world-famous Pocky chocolate sticks, has just announced it will be seeing in the New Year period like many of us will be – with the addition of some bubbly champers. Their new champagne range, which extends to three of their most popular chocolate-based sweets, is the result of a carefully crafted collaboration with Hironobu Tsujiguchi, one of Japan’s leading pastry chefs, who’s well-known around the country for his multi-award winning pastries and chocolates.

Having become the youngest-ever winner of the all-Japan patisserie artisan contest at the tender age of 23, the now 49-year-old is using his skills to take some of Glico’s most popular products into new territory.

Glico’s Almond Premio chocolates will now be enhanced with the addition of champagne, which is said to create a refreshing taste and fragrance when combined with the milk chocolate-covered almond pieces.

The bubble-filled Caplico is a perfect partner for champagne, which brings a sense of luxury to the aerated chocolate snack. Enjoying the taste of champers while biting into the crunchy cone is designed to be a fun experience.

The champagne-flavoured Pocky will be 1.4 times longer than a standard Pocky, to create a fine balance between alcohol and chocolate in each serving. These are said to contain a fruity champagne flavour and aroma.

With each of the items in the collection containing approximately 0.1% alcohol, customers are advised not to eat-and-drive, given that the country abides by a strict zero-percent alcohol policy on the roads. Available for a limited time, the new range will be on sale at stores and supermarkets around the country from Jan 3.

If you prefer a stiffer drink with your chocolates, you might want to try the Whiskey Pocky, which is still available to purchase from Amazon Japan.

Source: Glico Japan

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Pocky grows up with a special whiskey version of the beloved Japanese chocolate candy

—New limited edition blue, heart-shaped Pocky designed for maximum happiness

—Combining the new Pocky and “Teagurt” brings you kisses and the taste of cheesecake