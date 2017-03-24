New Easter doughnut range from Krispy Kreme Japan

TOKYO —

Krispy Kreme is known for celebrating some of the world’s most popular holidays with adorable lines of limited-edition doughnuts in Japan. We’ve fallen in love with their Christmas and Halloween ranges in the past, and in recent years they’ve been charming us with some pretty impressive Easter collections too.

Last year, the doughnut chain gave us a trio of treats for the spring holiday, which included an Easter egg, an Easter chick, and an adorable bunny-in-a-hole. This year, they’re bringing back two of our favourites, and adding a brand new character for us to feast our eyes and mouths on too.

The “Caramel Crispy Easter” returns again this year, as it has every year since it first hatched in stores back in 2014. Containing a slightly bitter caramel cream filling, this treat has a flaked roast almond “egg” base which provides a crunchy counterpart to the delightfully chewy doughnut.

The sweet is finished off with a tart orange sauce “beak” and two bitter chocolate eyes.

The Easter Egg is also making an appearance again this year, with a new filling and decorative design. Called the “Happy Chocolate Egg“, this one comes filled with a sweet chocolate pudding cream. Finished off with a white chocolate glaze, the decorative finish contains green sugar balls and a strawberry chocolate and cheese chocolate icing.

In a surprising twist for this year’s Easter release, the “Lucky Strawberry Ladybug” is making its doughnut debut. According to the company, the decision to add a good luck ladybug to the Easter range is all part of their “Good Luck! Easter” theme for this year’s trio of treats. The new heart-shaped doughnut combines the flavours of white and bitter chocolate in its topping with a delicious strawberry nappage, which is a jelly glaze with a brilliant, shiny finish.

All of the new limited-edition doughnuts cost 230 yen each. Alternatively, they can be purchased as part of a boxed dozen for 2,000 yen.

These delectable delights will only be on sale until April 25, so be sure to pop by and try one while you can. And if you’re in Nagoya, don’t forget to check out their premium range of Easter doughnuts, which includes a new version of the bunny-in-the-hole doughnut, on sale until April 11.

Source: Krispy Kreme Japan

