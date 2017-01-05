Pocketbook type iPhone cases featuring Yamanashi’s traditional crafts and processing techniques

KOFU —

Phonet, a company in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture, has started to sell “Tsunagu,” a special product line of luxury pocketbook type iPhone cases, in its stores. The products can be purchased on-line, too. Phonet plans to introduce the cases in international markets as well as to iPhone users in Japan.

“Tsunagu” means “to connect” in Japanese, and in this project, Phonet collaborated with three leading traditional craftwork companies in Yamanashi - Inden-Yamamoto, an “inden” deerskin leather craft manufacturer and seller, Akiyama Co, a jewelry manufacturing and a wholesaler, and Makita Shoten, a traditional “gunnai” textile manufacturing and a wholesaler. The “Tsunagu” series of iPhone cases feature high-quality materials and designs, which are concentrating the sophisticated processing techniques developed in Yamanashi. It is Phonet’s second collaborative project with local companies. In October 2013, they co-developed and launched “Koku,” another product line of iPhone cases decollated with jewelries applied processing techniques developed in Yamanashi.

Suggested retail price: 39,800 yen (excluding tax)

Available at all Phonet stores and online at Phonet’s website (Phonet mall) at http://store.shopping.yahoo.co.jp/phonetmall/

Value Press