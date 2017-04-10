Sensor-controlled outdoor lamp comes with solar panel, battery

TOKYO —

Optex Co Ltd has released an LED lamp that is equipped with a solar panel and a rechargeable battery and has a sensor-based dimming function for outdoor use.

Optex, based in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, develops and sells sensor-related products. The lamp is expected to be installed for passage ways on the premises of offices/facilities, side roads, etc, where it is difficult to secure a power source.

The light source of the lamp is white LEDs. The lamp incorporates a 5W solar panel and a 7.2V 3,000mAh lithium titanate ion rechargeable battery. The service life of the battery is about 15 years.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the product is ¥98,000.