Smartwatch measures amount of received light to improve life rhythm

The Veldt Luxture smartwatch helped improve life rhythm based on data on, for example, time slots in which the user receives sunlight.

TOKYO —

Veldt Inc has developed a wristwatch that uses activity data including the amount of received light to help improve the user’s life rhythm.

Veldt, which manufactures and sells wearable devices and IoT-related products, announced the smartwatch, “Veldt Luxture,” at Baselworld 2017, which is a trade fair for wristwatches.

It is an analog quartz watch and notifies the user of incoming calls, etc on its dial by using 24 LED lamps (indirect light). As a product, it is scheduled to be released around December.

The watch features the “Veldt & NCNP Algorithm for Sleep State (VENASS) Estimation” algorithm, which evaluates the user’s sleep to improve life rhythm. The algorithm was developed in cooperation with National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry (NCNP). By using sensors, it obtains data on time slots in which the user has (1) received light, (2) performed an activity and (3) slept and visualizes a comfortable life rhythm for the user through an application software.

The smartwatch supports iOS- and Android-based smartphones and wirelessly transmits data via Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy. The outer diameter and thickness of its case are 38mm and 11.8mm, respectively. It uses a lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable battery that can be wirelessly charged. The battery will last a week on standby.

The watch will come with functions such as e-mail, SNS, notification of incoming calls, schedule, weather forecast, world time clock, measurement of the amount of activity, sleep efficiency measurement, illuminance measurement, UV index measurement, UV alert, etc. Its price is estimated to be about ¥50,000 (approx US$450) for the entry model and higher than ¥200,000 for the high-end model.

Veldt started OEM/licensing business using the circuit module and software of the smartwatch in March 2017. It plans to supply the first lot in January 2018.

FeliCa module-embedded watch

This time, Veldt also announced the Veldt Touchwear smartwatch, whose strap incorporates a FeliCa (contactless RFID smart card) module. It enables electronic money transaction. There is no need to charge a battery for the module.

Veldt will release new Veldt Serendipity (original brand) smartwatches using the strap in June at a price of ¥168,000. They are Stone Rose Touchwear and Stone Mirror Touchwear.

