Smartwatch visualizes how much time parent shares with child

TOKYO —

Veldt Inc, a company that manufactures and sells wearable devices and IoT (Internet of Things)-related products, has developed a smartwatch that automatically measures the time during which family members share time with each other.

The new smartwatch automatically measures “parent-child time” or the time during which the distance between a parent having a smartphone and a child equipped with a wristband-like beacon is less than about 30 meters. The smartwatch shows accumulated parent-child time on its screen.

If a target time for the week is set with the watch for each family, an alarm is activated hourly from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and an achievement rate and accumulated time are displayed as colors.

In addition to the function to measure parent-child time, the smartwatch can receive notifications related to e-mail, SNSes and incoming calls from a smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0. And it can also measure the amounts of activity, sleep, etc.

The smartwatch is expected to visualize parent-child time in a tour of a migration project under the theme of “family time” and encourage participants to actually move to the area.