Starbucks Japan has matcha pudding on the menu

TOKYO —

While Japan has a strong affinity for the Starbucks Frappuccino in all its flavours, there’s another item on the coffeehouse’s menu that now has customers swooning: the Matcha Purin, or Matcha Pudding.

The new release is the latest addition to the hugely popular pudding series that arrived on Japanese shores last year, and when Starbucks revealed the new product on their social media accounts, many thought it was too good to be true.

As customers arrived in stores, it became clear that everyone’s dreams really had come true, as the matcha pudding was not only real, it was incredibly good-looking too.

The new pudding comes in a cute little tub decorated with one of three different designs. If you scroll through the photos below, you’ll see each tub has a different English expression printed on the back: “Each day is a gift”; “It’s time to start!”; and “Make someone’s day”.

Inside, the pudding has a dense matcha flavour, largely due to the rich sauce that lies at the bottom of the dessert, which this curious customer proudly displayed à la restaurant style. The texture is delightfully smooth and creamy, with the bittersweet flavour of powdered green tea in every mouthful.

With hundreds of social media posts raving about the flavoursome new dessert, it’s clear that Japanese customers have fallen hard for the soft pudding.

Whether you’re out viewing the sakura cherry blossoms or sightseeing in Japan’s historic districts, it’s time to start enjoying the new Japan-exclusive flavor.

he Matcha Pudding retails for 320 yen plus tax and will be available for a limited, yet unspecified time, so be sure to pop by Starbucks soon for a taste of the dessert before it disappears from the menu!

Source: Instagram/starbucks_j

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Starbucks puddings arrive in Japan with cute packaging and gorgeous flavours 【Taste Test】

—Five places to get awesome limited-edition matcha sweets right now

—Starbucks Japan releases Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino