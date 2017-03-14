UK brand TRTL launches innovative travel pillow in Japan

TOKYO —

Now all travelers in Japan can experience comfort on the go as UK brand TRTL (pronounced turtle) has launched a new innovative travel pillow called the TRTL Pillow on Amazon Japan. The TRTL travel pillow offers comfort with a stylish approach to the travel pillow to suit your individual style, you can see more about the video campaign and product here.

The Trtl Pillow is loved by travelers worldwide as it is super lightweight, easy to carry and is your go-to travel companion when you are travelling.

The secret of the Trtl Pillow is the internal support system, hidden in super soft fleece. It will help you have the most comfortable sleep possible on the move!

The two co-founders – Michael Corrigan and David Kellock (both 29) – invented the Trtl Pillow in October 2013 after they met while studying engineering in Glasgow, Scotland at University.

Corrigan said: “Everyone wants to feel refreshed after travelling, so that’s why we created the product and now we also want Japan to be able to enjoy the Trtl Pillow on every journey they take!”

The Trtl Pillow is available now on Amazon.com.jp for ￥3,440.



About Trtl Pillow



The Trtl Pillow is scientifically proven to support your head and neck in a better ergonomic position than a standard u-shaped travel pillow. The sleek and comfortable design looks like a cosy scarf but it has a hidden internal support which allows you to rest your head at either side or the front of your neck. It allows you to sleep comfortably on the go whether by train, plane, bus or automobile. The Trtl Pillow is your very own shoulder to rest on.