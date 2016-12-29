Abe's Pearl Harbor message aims to inform, not antagonize Trump

HONOLULU —

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed four years of progress with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama during the pair’s historic joint visit to Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, but experts in bilateral relations say Abe’s tone suggested he was keeping one eye on Obama’s successor, Donald Trump.

Abe’s pilgrimage to the site of Japan’s surprise attack in 1941 that brought the United States into World War II, and his subsequent speech in front of war veterans, served to highlight the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance ahead of a rumored bilateral summit shortly after Trump’s inauguration next month.

Abe’s efforts to keep Trump on his side were evident in what he did not say at Pearl Harbor, rather than what he did say, according to the experts.

His speech did not appear to include references to any uncertainty stemming from Trump’s election, with only a passing reference to “now, and especially now” as being a particularly important time to hold true to the tolerance and reconciliation Japan and the United States have displayed since the end of the war.

In contrast, Obama may have had Trump’s campaign rhetoric in mind when saying that Pearl Harbor prompts him to “remember that even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward.”

“The trip is occurring now because we are reaching the end of the Obama presidency and there is no guarantee that the Trump administration will have the same priorities for and perspective toward the U.S.-Japan alliance as does Obama,” said Brad Glosserman, executive director of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum CSIS.

While Obama has moved to fortify the alliance as part of his “pivot to Asia” policy, endorsing many of Abe’s concerns including those about China’s expansionary activities in the sea and airspace around Japan and beyond, Trump’s likely policy stance on Asian issues remains unclear.

“There is no articulated strategy yet, nor a clear sense of who will be administering policy when it is announced,” Glosserman said.

Abe became the first foreign leader to meet Trump after the election, visiting the president-elect at his office and home in New York’s Trump Tower, but revealed little to the media afterward.

An impending rule change in Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party could allow him to remain in power until 2021, meaning his legacy will likely be defined just as much by his handling of the Trump era of U.S. foreign policy as of the Obama era.

“Trump’s interest in Japan is very much limited—there is nothing Asian about this guy,” said Tosh Minohara, professor of Japanese Diplomacy at the Graduate School of Law and Politics, Kobe University.

“That’s why this visit is good for Abe—it gives him a chance to make an impression (on Trump) before the ground is set in next month’s meeting,” Minohara said.

The Japanese prime minister is conscious that dramatic shows of empathy with Obama might have risked angering Trump, Minohara said, resulting in an atmosphere at Pearl Harbor that was “cordial, but also at a measured distance.”

Abe had intended to visit the site at some point to reciprocate Obama’s historic trip to Hiroshima in May, but would likely have left it for later if Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had won in November’s U.S. presidential election, said Fumiaki Kubo, professor at the University of Tokyo’s law faculty.

“If Abe had left it any longer, he may have found historical reconciliation difficult to explain to Mr. Trump, who has indicated he views bilateral relations as a sort of transaction,” Kubo said.

The next challenge for the Abe administration is getting the U.S. president-elect up to speed on Japan’s capacity to play a more active role in regional security under new legislation, as well as its support for countries bordering disputed waters claimed by China in the South China Sea, Kubo said.

Ahead of the rumored summit in late January, Abe may benefit from the Pearl Harbor visit if it has the effect of softening his image in the U.S. media, in which he has previously been described as an ultra-nationalist, Kubo added.

“If the meeting in January comes to fruition, Abe will be looking for Trump to confirm that he’ll retain several basic understandings held by the Obama administration,” Kubo said.

Obama confirmed in April 2015 that the uninhabited Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, claimed by China, fall under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty. This indicates the United States would defend the isles if attacked.

“If Trump doesn’t explicitly say that, or doesn’t continue Obama’s assertions about the need to support freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, it’s bad news for Abe,” Kubo said.

According to Kobe University’s Minohara, China may yet engage in more assertive actions in the coming months as a way of testing Trump’s true intentions on Asia-Pacific policy.

Recent actions by the Chinese military have included overflight of the Miyako Strait, which separates islands in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, and the seizure of a U.S. underwater military drone in international waters off the Philippines.

While history is likely to look fondly on the show of Japan-U.S. reconciliation at Pearl Harbor as a final note to the era of Abe-Obama cooperation, further challenges lie ahead in keeping the Japan-U.S. alliance as the cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.

