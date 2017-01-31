Japan needs to diversify its export market

TOKYO —

The unemployment rate in Japan has been an important issue. It cannot be treated as a critical minimum because in absolute terms it means a huge number. In an economy where the cost of living (including housing) is enormously large, an unemployment rate of around 3% does pose a matter of serious concern. The economic growth does not seem to be sustainable and its volatility has tremendous impact on employment aspects. Further, the lack of regular employment for many including the youth is a major problem because given the scope of limited skill formation in these jobs, the possibility of upward mobility is rather rare. Improving labor market conditions are necessary for wage growth, though the country needs to address the issue of a mismatch between available jobs and seekers.

Sectors that added more jobs in the beginning of this year than a year ago included health and welfare, wholesale and retail, and finance and insurance. The manufacturing sector witnessed a drop. Here is the catch. Japan needs to revive its manufacturing sector and industrialization of workforce, which is a must.

In order to enhance employment growth in the manufacturing sector, Japan has to lay focus on labor intensive goods. It is difficult for Japan to compete with China as Chinese products are far cheaper compared to the Japanese cost of production. But Japan is quality conscious. Even if Japanese products will be dearer than the Chinese products, the “quality” itself will create its own demand, particularly in the international market. In fact, the small and medium enterprises, manufacturing goods largely for the domestic market, must target the export market. That the income levels of at least certain sections of the population in developing countries have increased significantly suggests a considerable number having become quality conscious. Take the example of India. The middle class has experienced a major increase in real income over the past 10 years or so. Even the lower middle class households have diversified their consumption of goods and services. The kitchen, living rooms and the other household products have witnessed a dramatic change with the introduction of a wide range of products. They are now quality conscious and would definitely value the Japanese products over the Chinese goods which are fragile. The growing consumer class is forced to buy Chinese goods because they do not have options. Paying a few more rupees for quality products is certainly not disheartening for them.

Instead of exporting only skill intensive and technology intensive products Japan has to think of diversifying its export market. The former helps Japan earn huge foreign exchange income but enhancing employment growth is also a major consideration for Japan. So why only automobiles, why not the kitchen accessories as well? The involvement of the small and medium enterprises (in addition to the big and reputed ones) in the export market is instrumental to Japan’s inclusive growth. Sluggish employment growth and wage growth are definitely a major cause of slow population growth.

Joblessness in extreme terms can lead to homelessness. While the Japanese government has to work out important strategies for fructification of these considerations, government in developing countries must also realise that such trade arrangements with Japan will work in their favor as well, because import of quality products will compel the domestic firms to become more competitive.

In aging societies, the shortage of young labor can be a major problem in the long run. So how to pursue production of labor intensive goods? How to tap the unutilised labor in the economy? Here one needs to contemplate upon policy initiatives which can play a crucial role in raising the female labour force participation. In Japan the enrolment of women in tertiary level education is pretty high, yet the labor market participation in comparison to that is on the low side. What constraints women from accessing jobs is a major research question. How the social and practical constraints can be overcome by building support structure and new institutions will have to be the policy focus in the coming days. After all, social barriers can always be mitigated through effective policy initiatives.

