On recent elections: Contrasting America and Japan

TOKYO —

2016 saw two pivotal national elections, one in Japan and one in the United States. Having lived in both countries quite recently, I could not help but compare the different social effects of the political process in the two countries. From that comparison I gleaned a basic principle about the difference between homogeneous and divided cultures.

The United States has a divided culture. Conservative and liberal Americans have a completely different set of values. They do not simply disagree on how particular political goals ought to be implemented. They disagree on the goals themselves. They even disagree on basic facts. Consequently there is little room for dialogue let alone compromise. How do you compromise between socialized healthcare and the free market? What is the middle ground deporting millions of illegal immigrants and letting them stay while leaving the borders open? There is no way to reconcile the two sides because at root, the two factions have different visions of what America is and ought to be. Further complicating this is the fact that America is a multiracial society with many ethnic groups voting as a bloc.

Japan has a homogeneous culture. For the most part, people who support different political parties do not have different values. They simply disagree on policy details. There are meaningful exceptions to this of course. The more extreme parties – the communists and right wing “Nippon no kokoro” faction – both want to make big changes. There are a small minority that want to increase immigration drastically, and others that want to completely rewrite the constitution to go back to the prewar days. However, these more extreme factions do not represent the majority of people, and even they still agree with each other on many basic issues about Japanese identity. Ultimately, they all agree on what Japan is, but the minority of more politically involved people disagree on what it ought to be.

This difference between America and Japan manifests itself in how people react to election outcomes. This year in both cases, the more conservative party won. When the election in Japan was held back in July, the side that lost – the Minshutou and their allies – did not spend weeks protesting in the streets. They did not allege that their loss was engineered by foreign hackers. They did not threaten to move abroad and cry on social media about how bigots were taking over their country.

In America, all of those things did happen. After the election in Japan, life went on as normal. Many foreigners probably did not even know it was happening. In America, life did not go on as normal. There was a profound sense of cultural upheaval felt across the country. This was true as well in 2008 when Barack Obama won, and also in 2000, when George Bush won in an even more controversial manner than Donald Trump (both lost the popular vote).

What can we make of this difference? We should be careful about generalization. It is not the case that homogeneous societies have more peaceful or easy-going political systems. There are many such societies in the third world that regularly have tumultuous and even violent elections. Some of what I describe is unique to Japan or at least other highly developed countries. Japan is wealthy, has a unique and very old culture, and is also a somewhat politically apathetic country. Voter turnout is not impressive and most younger people are indifferent to the day to day news cycle.

When a nation is poor and struggling it does not matter if it has a homogeneous culture. Its politics will be volatile. When a nation is wealthy and peaceful, like Japan, homogeneity can make the political process seem unimportant. Wealthy multicultural societies see more friction in their elections because they become opportunities for different factions to compete for power. Politics become another front on a larger culture war.

Japanese culture is certainly evolving, however I would not call it a “war.” Political issues rarely spill into entertainment culture. By contrast in America scores of celebrities put their brands on the line to oppose Trump. Fashion designers have refused to make clothes for the new First Lady, and singer Andrea Bocelli had to pull out of singing the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration due to boycott fears. Richard Reich suggested that Hollywood should throw its own inauguration party with Beyonce at the helm in an effort to draw attention away from the formal swearing in of Trump.

This trend of aggressively politicizing every facet of daily life is one of many reasons I left the United States. What is frustrating about it is that it doesn’t work. It just leads to a lot of preaching to the choir. Trump needs opposition that can actually be productive and help unify the country. The first step is to stop pretending that he was somehow illegitimately elected.

Nothing is served by refusing to associate with his administration and supporters. In fact, it was the refusal to engage with his supporters that cost the Democrats the election. They need to stop sticking their fingers in their ears while screaming “racist” and start reaching out to the hundreds of thousands of Midwestern voters who supported Obama in 2008 and 2012 but turned to Trump this time around. If they were smart, they would be offering an olive branch and trying to learn from their defeat instead of bragging about how cool it is that Beyonce is on their side. Besides, if voters actually cared about what celebrities thought, Hillary Clinton would have won in a landslide.

It would be great to see a popular artist (maybe Kanye West?) cross the aisle and perform at the inauguration, if only to send a message of coming together as a country. I am not holding my breath. I must say I enjoy the fact that in Japan every election does not feel like a crusade for the soul of the nation. The 24/7 “infotainment” culture of America encourages people to get their opinions from fringe websites and late night comedians. This leads to echo chambers flooded with the most extreme rhetoric imaginable.

By contrast in Japan, political conversations feel more laid back – more focused on policy details instead of religious debates on various hot button cultural issues. Again, of course, there are exceptions (go check out an anti-Korean protest if you want an example) but for the most part, it is dry and boring, the way politics ought to be. It actually makes me want to participate more in the process, as what little energy and perspective I can offer feels better spent.

