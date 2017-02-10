Nissan Motor Co’s concept car Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo on Thursday.
2020 Vision
Picture of the Day ( 2 )
Picture of the Day ( 2 )
Nissan Motor Co’s concept car Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo on Thursday.
TableauxDining
TableauxDining
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Offer ends: n/a
( 3 )
( 6 )
( 64 )
( 25 )
( 5 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
2 Comments
Login to comment
2
sensei258
Seems like they're taking a lot of design cue from Lamborghini
0
Aly Rustom
Its absolutely gorgeous. If its not too expensive, expect a huge demand for it like when mazda first released the roadster
Back to top