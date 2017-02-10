2020 Vision

Picture of the Day ( 2 )

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Nissan Motor Co’s concept car Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo on Thursday.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 2

    sensei258

    Seems like they're taking a lot of design cue from Lamborghini

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    Its absolutely gorgeous. If its not too expensive, expect a huge demand for it like when mazda first released the roadster

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

TableauxDining

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

TUJ Kids College for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search