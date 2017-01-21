Cold run

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Shrine parishioners run in front of the gate at Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine before throwing cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival in Tokyo on Saturday. Pouring cold water on one’s body is believed to purify the soul. 

Shrine parishioners using wooden pots throw cold water on themselves during an annual cold-endurance festival at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to purify their souls. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Half-naked shrine parishioners using wooden pots throw cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to purify their souls. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Half-naked shrine parishioners using wooden pots throw cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Pouring cold water on their bodies is believed to purify their souls. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

3 Comments

    some14some

    Is he chanting? shouting hora kora.....?!

    Kobe White Bar Owner

    Corrr that looks rather nippy. ;O)

    Brian Wheway

    Ive been asked many times"why do you like Japan, and why do you travel there so often" well besides the normal stuff like the trains punctuality, etc, I suppose bizarre rituals must be on that list, here in the west we don't have "Boys day" or Girls day" coming of age for girls, the huge carts that are pulled around city streets, town are pact to see this spectacle each year, 99% of these thing would be banned due to health and safety reasons, If someone want to run around haft dressed and then poor freezing cold water over them selfs or each other, well god bless them (or Buddha) !! these traditions should never be stopped it make Japan what it is....

