Shrine parishioners run in front of the gate at Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine before throwing cold water on themselves during the annual cold-endurance festival in Tokyo on Saturday. Pouring cold water on one’s body is believed to purify the soul.
Cold run
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
3 Comments
Login to comment
0
some14some
Is he chanting? shouting hora kora.....?!
1
Kobe White Bar Owner
Corrr that looks rather nippy. ;O)
0
Brian Wheway
Ive been asked many times"why do you like Japan, and why do you travel there so often" well besides the normal stuff like the trains punctuality, etc, I suppose bizarre rituals must be on that list, here in the west we don't have "Boys day" or Girls day" coming of age for girls, the huge carts that are pulled around city streets, town are pact to see this spectacle each year, 99% of these thing would be banned due to health and safety reasons, If someone want to run around haft dressed and then poor freezing cold water over them selfs or each other, well god bless them (or Buddha) !! these traditions should never be stopped it make Japan what it is....
Back to top