A bit of salt

Kyodo

Mongolian sumo grand champion Hakuho throws salt before a second-round match against Tochiozan during a one-day sumo tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Sunday. Hakuho lost his bout, while newly promoted yokozuna Kisenosato won the tournament.

  • -1

    Laguna

    Happy Superbowl Monday! This photo sets me in the mood for a margarita.

  • 0

    Kurobune

    Look very closely ! A half a heart ! Ganbarre, Yokozuna Hakuho ! Hakkeyoi !

  • 0

    Schopenhauer

    The great days of Monglean sumo wrestlers are coming to an end. Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu are getting old and before the end of this year, top wrestlers Ozeki and Yokozuna will change a lot.

