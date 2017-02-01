Director Tim Burton poses with Japanese models Airi Matsui (L), Rinka (2nd R) and Anna at a news conference to promote his film “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” in Tokyo. The film opens in Japan on Friday.
A little peculiar
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
3 Comments
0
inkochi
On the face of it, half a chocolate-filled teddy bear each and one of the (identical?) twins looks like she has only one arm.
0
Maria
Really nice books. I hear they have tweaked the ages of the kids in the film, though. Hopefully it's still a good story.
0
Aly Rustom
Anna is gorgeous
