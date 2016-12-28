Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and U.S. President Barack Obama participate in a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday.
Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor
1 Comment
1
Daniel Naumoff
Eternal sleep to the victims.
