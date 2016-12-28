Abe, Obama visit Pearl Harbor

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and U.S. President Barack Obama participate in a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday.

    Daniel Naumoff

    Eternal sleep to the victims.

