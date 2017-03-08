Abeno Harukas turns 3

Children play on the observation deck at Abeno Harukas in Osaka on Tuesday ahead of the third anniversary of the opening of Japan’s tallest building on Wednesday. The 300-meter-tall skyscraper houses the Kintetsu department store, Osaka Marriot Miyako Hotel, restaurants, offices and an art museum. The observation deck is second only in height in Japan to Tokyo Skytree. The name Harukas comes from the Japanese word “harukasu,” meaning to make clear or brighten up.