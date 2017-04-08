Aiko starts high school

Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP

Princess Aiko, accompanied by her parents Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, poses for photos as they arrive to attend her entrance ceremony at the Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School in Tokyo on Saturday. “I want to lead a fulfilling high school life with teachers and friends,” the 15-year-old princess told reporters at the gate.

    sensei258

    Proud parents. I bet the staff and students have already been briefed about how they should act towards the Princess

    Brian Wheway

    Does Princess Aiko have a body guard at all times? It also looks like it is raining heavy, which is sad as its spoils the picture, I wish her the best of luck in the new school.

