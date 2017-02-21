Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center front row, poses with a group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives at his office in Tokyo on Monday. See story here.
Among friends
Picture of the Day ( 3 )
3 Comments
SenseNotSoCommon
Making friends with friends as always.
Try reaching out (in the original sense of that now bastardized phrase) closer to home, Shinzo.
MsDelicious
Looks like someone managed to get in the photo twice.
OssanAmerica
Can't reach out to those who are determined to keep the flame of hate alive generation after generation. You can only make friends with those who sincerely want to be your friend.
