Among friends

Picture of the Day ( 3 )

KYODO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center front row, poses with a group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives at his office in Tokyo on Monday. See story here.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

3 Comments

  • 4

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Making friends with friends as always.

    Try reaching out (in the original sense of that now bastardized phrase) closer to home, Shinzo.

  • 0

    MsDelicious

    Looks like someone managed to get in the photo twice.

  • 0

    OssanAmerica

    SenseNotSoCommonFeb. 21, 2017 - 07:34AM JST Making friends with friends as always. Try reaching out (in the original sense of that now bastardized phrase) closer to home, Shinzo

    Can't reach out to those who are determined to keep the flame of hate alive generation after generation. You can only make friends with those who sincerely want to be your friend.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Pray for Young Girls' Growth and Happiness

Pray for Young Girls' Growth and Happiness

Kifu no Sato Ryokan

A Famously Hidden Onsen Hideaway

A Famously Hidden Onsen Hideaway

Lamp No YadoOnsen

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Undergraduate: One Day Class Observation (March 22)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search