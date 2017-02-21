Art attack

One of the exhibits of world-renowned avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama is on display at a press pre-opening event of her latest exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul” at the The National Art Center in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon. The long-anticipated exhibition features approximately 130 of the 87-year-old artist’s latest large paintings collection, which she began working on in 2009. The exhibition opens to the public on Wednesday and runs through May 22.