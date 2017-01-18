Guests look at Panasonic’s prototype delivery robot, HOSPI, designed to serve bottled beverages and provide bus information, at a hotel near Narita International Airport in Narita in Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.
At your service
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
0
sensei258
It'd be better if it was a "Fembot" who dispensed beverages from two convenient taps.
1
borscht
It better be faster than a vending machine and give bus information better than a human, especially to travellers who either don't know Japanese or don't know how buses work in Japan.
0
Wakarimasen
Creepy. and taking work away from hard up unskilled workers.
0
John-San
I am sure these things are a enjoyment to the real staff. I can just see two cute receptionist joking between themselves very politely about the gaijin trying to get bus info in English, where it would save them 5 min by asking us while handing handing over the key.
Back to top