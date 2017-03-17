Yasunori Kagoike (2nd from L, center), the head of Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator mired in controversy over its cut-price purchase of a plot of state-owned land, meets ruling and opposition lawmakers visiting the site in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday. Kagoike told the lawmakers he received a donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the elementary school that was to open on the site.
Back to school
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
Dango bong
Someone in the govt gave this guy a sweet deal. Then the hammer came down and his government friends vanished like scared deer. So now he is lashing out like wikileaks gangster. I would not be surprised to see a government official suicide story in the next few days as this loose and spurned cannon has nothing to lose anymore. He already lost his school and his sweet deal. Another Abe cabinet suicide is my prediction
Back to top