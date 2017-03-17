Back to school

Yasunori Kagoike (2nd from L, center), the head of Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator mired in controversy over its cut-price purchase of a plot of state-owned land, meets ruling and opposition lawmakers visiting the site in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday. Kagoike told the lawmakers he received a donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the elementary school that was to open on the site.