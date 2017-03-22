Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano, right, and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing pose after winning the Best Actor and Actress Awards at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday night. See story here.
Best actors
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Picture of the Day ( 4 )
Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano, right, and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing pose after winning the Best Actor and Actress Awards at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday night. See story here.
( 11 )
( 26 )
( 2 )
( 9 )
( 9 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
0
Yubaru
She is a beautiful young woman! Yes, I like the "Asian Beauties".
-4
Mr. Noidall
She's got on a lot of make up, she won't really look like that in the morning sun, and she stinks up the toilet just like everybody else. Hold on to your britches!
0
Yubaru
She is still pretty WITHOUT the makeup. Look before you talk.
http://plastytalk.com/fan-bingbing-seen-at-a-plastic-surgery-clinic-in-taiwan/
http://www.lollipop.sg/insider/fan-bingbing-posts-photo-no-makeup-face-and-draws-these-comments-netizens
1
Mr. Noidall
Just checked out the links. And woa! Let's just agree that beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.
Back to top