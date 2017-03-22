Best actors

Picture of the Day ( 4 )

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano, right, and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing pose after winning the Best Actor and Actress Awards at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday night. See story here.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

4 Comments

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search