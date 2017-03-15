Japan’s Kei Nishikori returns a shot to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif, on Tuesday. Nishikori won 6-2, 6-2.
Big return
1 Comment
Kurobune
As usual, up in the air returning shots. I have thought this may be one reason for his tendency to get injured easily. BUT, it IS the form that got him where is now ! Ganbarre, Kei-san !
