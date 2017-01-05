Kiyomura Co President Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212-kg bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Thursday. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, paying 74 million yen at the fish market’s first tuna auction this year.