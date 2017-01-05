Big tuna

Picture of the Day ( 5 )

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Kiyomura Co President Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212-kg bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Thursday. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, paying 74 million yen at the fish market’s first tuna auction this year.

Prospective buyers inspect the quality of fresh tuna before the first auction of the year at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, early Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A prospective buyer inspects the quality of frozen tuna before the first auction of the year at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, early Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

    sensei258

    $3 a gram for tuna

  • 3

    Wakarimasen

    Annual tradition that makes no real sense. Eventually these poor fish will end up costing extreme money like Abalone and caviar and so on - all due to overconsumption and conspicuous consumption drivers.

  • 0

    dcog9065

    Sushi Zanmai always wins these major bids, but how do they sell such pricey tuna in their shops?

  • 0

    papigiulio

    paying 74 million yen

    Pfffffffff, some people just have waaaaay too much money to throw at ridiculous stuff.

  • 0

    qwertyjapan

    I want a slice

