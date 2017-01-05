Kiyomura Co President Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212-kg bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on Thursday. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, paying 74 million yen at the fish market’s first tuna auction this year.
Big tuna
0
sensei258
$3 a gram for tuna
3
Wakarimasen
Annual tradition that makes no real sense. Eventually these poor fish will end up costing extreme money like Abalone and caviar and so on - all due to overconsumption and conspicuous consumption drivers.
0
dcog9065
Sushi Zanmai always wins these major bids, but how do they sell such pricey tuna in their shops?
0
papigiulio
Pfffffffff, some people just have waaaaay too much money to throw at ridiculous stuff.
0
qwertyjapan
I want a slice
