Bon voyage

Crown Princess Masako bows to her husband Crown Prince Naruhito before he leaves for Malaysia at Togu Palace in Tokyo on Thursday. During his four-day trip to Malaysia, Naruhito is scheduled to attend a state banquet hosted by British-educated Sultan Muhammad V, meet with Prime Minister Najib Razak, as well as Malaysian students and Japanese residents.

5 Comments

    Brainiac

    Just once, I'd like to see members of the imperial family give each a hug goodbye or a kiss on the cheek before one of them departs on an overseas trip.

    Aly Rustom

    Why is this private moment between a husband and wife have to be photographed and filmed? Even if they are royalty..

    lucabrasi

    The pair of them look like they're having a good laugh, fully aware of the need to perform for the cameras.

    mtuffizi

    happy faces. i admired both of them.

    Mike L

    Brainiac-

    How about slapping her on the ass and saying "Cheer up Miserable!"

