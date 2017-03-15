Can we help you?

Picture of the Day ( 1 )

Kyodo

Two dinosaur robots welcome guests at the front desk of the Henna no Hotel operated by major travel agency H.I.S. Co. near Tokyo Disneyland on Wednesday. 

1 Comment

  • 0

    lostrune2

    They can open doors too, y'know, lol

