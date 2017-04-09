Cheers for cherry blossoms

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

Kyodo

Tourists from Taiwan strike a cheerleading pose during their visit to Tokyo’s Ueno Park to enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom on Saturday.

Top Jobs in Japan, Mar 31 - Apr 7, 2017

Bullet Trains in Japan Part 2

High School Summer Program 2017

