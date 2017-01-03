Coins thrown by people offering New Year prayers are seen in a giant offering box at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.
Coin collection
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
Picture of the Day ( 1 )
Coins thrown by people offering New Year prayers are seen in a giant offering box at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.
TableauxDining
Japan Today CareersDining
Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine
( 3 )
( 12 )
( 11 )
( 7 )
( 2 )
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
some14some
Deflation at God's door....currency notes disappeared (!)
Back to top