Coin collection

Picture of the Day

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Coins thrown by people offering New Year prayers are seen in a giant offering box at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo.

1 Comment

  • 0

    some14some

    Deflation at God's door....currency notes disappeared (!)

