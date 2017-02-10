Come fly with me

Picture of the Day ( 9 )

KYODO

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X executives and flight attendants hold a press conference in Osaka on Friday, announcing that the airline will fly four times a week between Kansai International Airport and Honolulu, beginning on June 28. The airline will offer a fixed-term one-way ticket at 12,900 yen. AirAsia will use an A330 Airbus with a seat capacity of 377 on the route.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

9 Comments

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Sounds like the US isn't so appealing to Malaysians any more.

  • -1

    MsDelicious

    For ¥30,000 I fly first class round trip on Hawaiian Air. I think mine is a better deal.

  • 1

    Rodski80

    For ¥30,000 I fly first class round trip on Hawaiian Air. I think mine is a better deal.

    Is that price available to everyone?

  • 1

    Weasel

    AirAsia will use an A330 Airbus with a seat capacity of 377 on the route

    I'll pass. Being stuck in economy with 339 other folks who aren't having a great day isn't my idea of fun.

  • 2

    pudus

    "The airline will offer a fixed-term one-way ticket at 12,900 yen. AirAsia will use an A330 Airbus with a seat capacity of 377 on the route."

    Good luck with that...low maintenance and operator risk...

  • 2

    goldorak

    Same as weasel, I have flown air asia on domestic (thai) trips a few years back (was 'ok') but I just can't do low cost carriers on medium/long haul flights. Do they still have cheap vinyl/faux-leather seats?

    Still a good deal for budget travellers though.

  • -1

    gaijin playa

    who cares about the ticket prices, look at those legs! (also smiles!)

  • 3

    wowyz

    I thought that company went bankkrupt:

    http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2014/12/31/asia-pacific/airasias-brash-ceo-in-spotlight-after-jet-crashes/

    That last crash was very terrible.

  • 0

    kolohe

    The fight is actually routed from Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

Golce&Gabbana at Tableaux

TableauxDining

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search