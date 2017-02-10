Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X executives and flight attendants hold a press conference in Osaka on Friday, announcing that the airline will fly four times a week between Kansai International Airport and Honolulu, beginning on June 28. The airline will offer a fixed-term one-way ticket at 12,900 yen. AirAsia will use an A330 Airbus with a seat capacity of 377 on the route.
Come fly with me
Picture of the Day ( 9 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
9 Comments
Login to comment
0
SenseNotSoCommon
Sounds like the US isn't so appealing to Malaysians any more.
-1
MsDelicious
For ¥30,000 I fly first class round trip on Hawaiian Air. I think mine is a better deal.
1
Rodski80
Is that price available to everyone?
1
Weasel
I'll pass. Being stuck in economy with 339 other folks who aren't having a great day isn't my idea of fun.
2
pudus
"The airline will offer a fixed-term one-way ticket at 12,900 yen. AirAsia will use an A330 Airbus with a seat capacity of 377 on the route."
Good luck with that...low maintenance and operator risk...
2
goldorak
Same as weasel, I have flown air asia on domestic (thai) trips a few years back (was 'ok') but I just can't do low cost carriers on medium/long haul flights. Do they still have cheap vinyl/faux-leather seats?
Still a good deal for budget travellers though.
-1
gaijin playa
who cares about the ticket prices, look at those legs! (also smiles!)
3
wowyz
I thought that company went bankkrupt:
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2014/12/31/asia-pacific/airasias-brash-ceo-in-spotlight-after-jet-crashes/
That last crash was very terrible.
0
kolohe
The fight is actually routed from Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu.
Back to top