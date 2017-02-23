Crown prince turns 57

Crown Prince Naruhito poses for a photo with Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated his 57th birthday on Thursday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the crown prince expressed his readiness to ascend the throne as Emperor Akihito is expected to abdicate, possibly next year. As for what an emperor’s role should be, the prince said, “It’s important for an emperor to keep asking himself what the symbol of the state should be, while giving profound consideration to the Constitution which stipulates that an emperor is the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, and to wish for the happiness of the people while sharing joys and sorrows with them.” The crown prince also expressed concern for his parents’ well-being, now that they are in their 80s, and said he hoped they would have more time to spend for themselves. See related story here.