Crown prince turns 57

Picture of the Day ( 8 )

Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP

Crown Prince Naruhito poses for a photo with Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated his 57th birthday on Thursday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the crown prince expressed his readiness to ascend the throne as Emperor Akihito is expected to abdicate, possibly next year. As for what an emperor’s role should be, the prince said, “It’s important for an emperor to keep asking himself what the symbol of the state should be, while giving profound consideration to the Constitution which stipulates that an emperor is the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, and to wish for the happiness of the people while sharing joys and sorrows with them.” The crown prince also expressed concern for his parents’ well-being, now that they are in their 80s, and said he hoped they would have more time to spend for themselves. See related story here.

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

8 Comments

  • 0

    noypikantoku

    Whhoaaa what happened to princess Aiko! she suddenly looked very different now...

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    lovely family. wishing them the best

  • 7

    BaltanSeijin84

    Somebody give that poor girl a box of Krispy Kreme donuts right away.

  • 0

    Maria

    That's a nice family photo.

    The kid seems to have lost weight since her temporary absence from school was reported last year.

  • 0

    smithinjapan

    Perhaps this will be a holiday next year.

  • 0

    Strangerland

    They were on the news this morning. I'm worried for Aiko.

  • 0

    noypikantoku

    Aiko doesn't look so healthy, I hope she's fine

  • 0

    Mike L

    Wow, Aiko isn't looking well

    I have taught a few girls who have undergone rapid weight loss. Very worrying to see her looking so frail.

  • 0

    Patrick Hattman

    Princess Masako is a beautiful, intelligent woman who was on her way to a very successful career in the Foreign Ministry.

    Her husband, on the other hand, has always struck me as a nondescript little man.

    It's a shame that she won't be Empress someday with the prince in the background; similar to Queen Elizabeth reigning and Prince Philip playing second fiddle.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

Previous pictures of the day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search