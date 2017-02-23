Crown Prince Naruhito poses for a photo with Crown Princess Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko at Togu Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated his 57th birthday on Thursday. In a statement released by the Imperial Household Agency, the crown prince expressed his readiness to ascend the throne as Emperor Akihito is expected to abdicate, possibly next year. As for what an emperor’s role should be, the prince said, “It’s important for an emperor to keep asking himself what the symbol of the state should be, while giving profound consideration to the Constitution which stipulates that an emperor is the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, and to wish for the happiness of the people while sharing joys and sorrows with them.” The crown prince also expressed concern for his parents’ well-being, now that they are in their 80s, and said he hoped they would have more time to spend for themselves. See related story here.
Crown prince turns 57
noypikantoku
Whhoaaa what happened to princess Aiko! she suddenly looked very different now...
Aly Rustom
lovely family. wishing them the best
BaltanSeijin84
Somebody give that poor girl a box of Krispy Kreme donuts right away.
Maria
That's a nice family photo.
The kid seems to have lost weight since her temporary absence from school was reported last year.
smithinjapan
Perhaps this will be a holiday next year.
Strangerland
They were on the news this morning. I'm worried for Aiko.
noypikantoku
Aiko doesn't look so healthy, I hope she's fine
Mike L
Wow, Aiko isn't looking well
I have taught a few girls who have undergone rapid weight loss. Very worrying to see her looking so frail.
Patrick Hattman
Princess Masako is a beautiful, intelligent woman who was on her way to a very successful career in the Foreign Ministry.
Her husband, on the other hand, has always struck me as a nondescript little man.
It's a shame that she won't be Empress someday with the prince in the background; similar to Queen Elizabeth reigning and Prince Philip playing second fiddle.
