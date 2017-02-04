Defense talks

Picture of the Day ( 5 )

REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada attend a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Friday night. See story here.

5 Comments

  • 0

    Trevis Davis

    They are discussing self defense price

  • -3

    jj1067

    Secretary Mattis ensures US commitments on

    1) Solidifying East Asia security

    2) Japan-US Security Treaty Article 5 over Senkaku Islands

    3) Nuclear umbrella

    Perfect, 100% answer to Japan.

  • 1

    sensei258

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left,

    There are two Japanese men, two Japanese women, and one old white guy in the picture. Do you think your readers couldn't tell which was Mattis without your help?

  • 2

    SenseNotSoCommon

    How can we serve you, master?

  • 1

    Moonraker

    That's some high heels Inada wears.

Previous pictures of the day

