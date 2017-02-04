U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada attend a meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Friday night. See story here.
Defense talks
Trevis Davis
They are discussing self defense price
jj1067
Secretary Mattis ensures US commitments on
1) Solidifying East Asia security
2) Japan-US Security Treaty Article 5 over Senkaku Islands
3) Nuclear umbrella
Perfect, 100% answer to Japan.
sensei258
There are two Japanese men, two Japanese women, and one old white guy in the picture. Do you think your readers couldn't tell which was Mattis without your help?
SenseNotSoCommon
How can we serve you, master?
Moonraker
That's some high heels Inada wears.
