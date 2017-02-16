Diamond Fuji

Picture of the Day ( 0 )

KYODO

People take photos of Mt Fuji, whose top overlaps with the sun to form “diamond Fuji,” at sunrise in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

What to Do and Not to Do at Onsen in Japan

